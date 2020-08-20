Armenia's threat to strike at Azerbaijan's ancient Ganja manifests its aggression, hatred

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

Trend:

Armenia, the aggressor country, continues to threaten Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the statement of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

"The criminal regime created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan recently voiced a threat to strike at the ancient Azerbaijani city of Ganja. This is another manifestation of Armenia's aggression, hatred and Azerbaijanophobia," said the statement.

The fact that a city with such an ancient history as Ganja was chosen as the target reflects the dangerous policy of Armenia aimed against humanity, and shows that terrorism and vandalism in Armenia are raised to the level of state policy, the document noted.

"This is reflected in the recent document on the National Security Strategy of Armenia. It does not make sense to expect something different from the leadership of Armenia, which rejoices in the destruction of an ancient civilization that played an important role in the history of mankind," the community's statement stressed.

"Armenia, on the one hand, threatens with reprisals against the civilian population of Ganja, and on the other hand, is building underground shelters to 'protect the civilian population' living in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. This clearly shows that Armenia is not interested in a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and is looking for opportunities and a pretext for new acts of aggression against Azerbaijan," said the statement.

"We want the conflict to be resolved through negotiations. We support the peaceful coexistence of the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of Nagorno-Karabakh as part of the territorial integrity of our country," the statement said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.