Azerbaijan allocates funds to eliminate damage from shelling from Armenian armed forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.25

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed an order on the allocation of funds for taking additional measures to eliminate the damage caused to the civilian population of the Tovuz district by shelling from the Armenian armed forces, Trend reports referring to the Cabinet of Ministers on August 25.

According to the order, funds in the amount of 450,000 manat ($264,710) were allocated from the reserve fund provided in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2020 to the Executive Power of Tovuz district.

As earlier reported, following continuous ceasefire violations of Armenia's armed forces, the country launched another military provocation against Azerbaijan on July 12. Grossly violating the ceasefire regime, Armenian armed forces opened fire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district.

The tensions continued on the border, July 12 night. During the night battles, by using artillery, mortars and tanks, the Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed an Armenian stronghold, army vehicles.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.