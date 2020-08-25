Azerbaijani president awards Dostlug order to Anatoly Torkunov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order awarding the Dostlug order to Anatoly Vasilyevich Torkunov.
"Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:
To award “Dostlug” Order to Anatoly Vasilyevich Torkunov for his special services rendered to the strengthening of cooperation and mutual relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation in the field of education," the order said.
