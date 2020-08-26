Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs leaves for official visit to Russia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.26
Trend:
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has left the country to pay an official visit to the Russian Federation, Trend reports on August 26 referring to the ministry.
According to the ministry, during the visit, several meetings are scheduled to be held with Russia's high-ranking officials.
