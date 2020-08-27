BP regional president for Azerbaijan congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27
Trend:
Gary Jones, BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey sent a congratulatory letter to Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
"Her Excellency Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva,
On behalf of BP and its entire team I would like to wish you a happy birthday!
Please accept my wishes for robust health, prosperity and continued success in your activity for the benefit of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the letter said.
Co-Chairs and Members of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center congratulate First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva
