Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia hiding wide spread of COVID-19 in Azerbaijan's occupied territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.29

Trend:

Armenia continues to spread lies regarding the spread of COVID-19 in Azerbaijan's territories that it holds under occupation, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers held on Aug. 29, Trend reports.

"Infection is rapidly spreading on occupied territories and Armenia is completely hiding information about the spread of COVID-19 there," said Hajiyev.