Azerbaijani, Russian deputy defense ministers meet in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

Trend:

Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister, Lieutenant-General Kerim Veliyev met with a delegation headed by First Deputy Defense Minister of the Russian Federation, Ruslan Tsalikov, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan on September 3, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First, the guests expressed respect to Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev by laying flowers at his monument erected in front of the headquarters of the Azerbaijani Navy.

While welcoming the guests, the Azerbaijani deputy minister stressed that the presidents of the two countries played an important role in the establishment of the relations between Azerbaijan and Russia and this cooperation is developing based on mutual trust.

The parties also discussed the issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in the military and military-technical spheres, stressing the importance of further strengthening.

Referring to the military-political situation, Lieutenant-General Veliyev stressed that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains the biggest threat to stability in the region.

“It is important to resolve this conflict within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity on the basis of the norms and principles of international law,” Veliyev added.

In turn, Tsalikov stressed that Russia and Azerbaijan, connected by historical roots, are strategic partners.

“Such meetings also play an important role in the development of the relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.

The parties also stressed the importance of the Sea Cup competition which is being held in Azerbaijan within the International Army Games 2020.

At the end of the meeting, Tsalikov thanked the Azerbaijani leadership for the high level of organization of the Sea Cup competition and hospitality.