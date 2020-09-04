Azerbaijani FM meets with Kazakh ambassador (PHOTO)

Politics 4 September 2020 20:26 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani FM meets with Kazakh ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov received Serzhan Abdykarimov, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Azerbaijan on Sept. 4, the Azerbaijani foreign ministry told Trend.

Bayramov spoke about the high-level relations between the two countries based on common historical, cultural, and religious ties.

The sides stressed that the friendly and cooperative relations established by the national leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, and the first President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, since the first years of independence are now being successfully continued by the current heads of states.

The sides exchanged views on the currently developing relations between the two countries in the political, economic, trade, humanitarian, cultural, scientific, educational, and other fields, as well as the opportunities for further expansion of existing ties.

Besides the successfully developing cooperation relations at the bilateral level, the sides discussed issues of ongoing cooperation and mutual support on multilateral platforms, including the Turkish Council, TRACECA, and other organizations.

Bayramov briefed the ambassador on Armenia's aggressive policy, which is a major threat to security in the region, including the recent military provocation by Armenia on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border and the tense situation in the region.

The Azerbaijani minister noted that the only way for ensuring lasting peace, security, and prosperity in the region is the withdrawal of armed forces of aggressor Armenia from the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, as well as seven adjacent regions, as required by the UN Security Council’s resolutions and relevant decisions and documents of other organizations.

The ambassador expressed gratitude for the warm reception and delivered the congratulations of the minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Bayramov on his appointment and his best wishes in his activities.

Abdykarimov expressed confidence that the existing cooperation for the implementation of several issues on the bilateral cooperation agenda will continue at a high level.

As for the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Ambassador Serzhan Abdykarimov stressed that Kazakhstan supports the peaceful settlement of the conflict following the UN Security Council’s resolutions and within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.

The sides also discussed the other issues of mutual interest.

Azerbaijani FM meets with Kazakh ambassador (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani FM meets with Kazakh ambassador (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani FM meets with Kazakh ambassador (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani FM meets with Kazakh ambassador (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani FM meets with Kazakh ambassador (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani FM meets with Kazakh ambassador (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Eni Turkmenistan Limited opens tender for crude oil sale
Eni Turkmenistan Limited opens tender for crude oil sale
Turkmenistan increases imports of chemicals from EAEU countries
Turkmenistan increases imports of chemicals from EAEU countries
Data on transactions at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for August 2020
Data on transactions at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for August 2020
Loading Bars
Latest
USAID allocates over $4M for wellness activities in Azerbaijan Business 20:58
Azerbaijan lifts some restrictions on hotels in connection with COVID-19 Society 20:47
Azerbaijan eases restrictions on public gatherings amid pandemic Society 20:30
Azerbaijani FM meets with Kazakh ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 20:26
Turkish political analyst: Initiative of Armenian PM’s wife - provocation Politics 20:17
Uzbek, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs may set up joint ventures in Alat free economic zone Business 19:51
Azerbaijan resumes indoor service in restaurants, cafes Society 19:00
NEFCO talks about ongoing project in Georgia Oil&Gas 18:56
Azerbaijan eases internal travel restrictions Society 18:51
Azerbaijani Defense Minister attends meeting of CIS Defense Ministers in Moscow Politics 18:48
S. Korea to manufacture modern electrical products in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 18:47
Iran to develop railway transit under CIS agreement Transport 18:43
Georgia increases export of peaches and nectarines Business 18:30
FAO: Global record-breaking grain production expected in 2020 Business 18:27
Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Georgia: Bread prices not to rise Business 18:22
Georgia suspends underground Gas Storage Project Oil&Gas 18:17
Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers eases quarantine regime restrictions Society 18:13
Credit activity of Georgian commercial banks up Finance 18:03
U.S. job growth slows in August, unemployment rate falls to 8.4% US 17:56
Number of Kazakh citizens sent from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan due to coronavirus disclosed Society 17:55
India to deliver equipment to Iran's Chabahar Port Transport 17:54
Britain's Co-op to create 1,000 jobs in stores expansion Europe 17:53
Azerbaijan confirms 155 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:51
Kazakhstan amending legislation to simplify tax obligations fulfillment Finance 17:44
Uzbekistan to expand forest plantations Uzbekistan 17:40
USAID promotes cooperation between Azerbaijan, US Business 17:33
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry сondemns targeting of civilians, civilian objects in Saudi Arabia by Houthis Politics 17:24
Eni Turkmenistan Limited opens tender for crude oil sale Tenders 17:12
SOCAR gearing up for Industry 4.0 Oil&Gas 17:07
Kazakhstan increases imports from South Korea in 1H2020 Business 16:54
EU's Michel says uncertain if there will be post-Brexit deal with UK Europe 16:22
Georgia increases export of hazelnuts Business 16:17
Port of Baku expanding co-op with Turkmen, Kazakh ports Transport 16:14
Tengizchevroil, KLPE to strengthen cooperation within Gas Separation Unit creation in Kazakhstan Business 16:10
Georgia retained place on EU’s updated list of safe countries Transport 16:03
Which export route will be selected for Karabagh field? Oil&Gas 16:03
Uzbekneftegaz JSC to buy casing pipes via tender Tenders 16:02
Kazakhstan's crude oil exports to Austria surge Oil&Gas 16:00
China's Sinopec awards ten-year gas tender to Qatargas Other News 15:58
Budget revenues of Uzbekistan may decrease Finance 15:57
Tesla in talks with Israel's Direct Insurance US 15:56
Turkmenistan increases imports of chemicals from EAEU countries Business 15:51
Germany decreases crude petroleum oil imports from Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 15:47
SOCAR eyes to increase volume of active gas in underground storages Oil&Gas 15:41
Georgia interested in free trade with Arab countries Business 15:33
WHO: Widespread COVID-19 vaccinations not expected until mid-2021 Europe 15:23
SOCAR updates on works at Babek perspective structure Oil&Gas 15:17
Eurasianews: Hakobyan prepares Armenian women to attack peaceful Azerbaijanis Politics 15:07
Issue of restoring operation of Central Asian Unified Energy System under consideration Oil&Gas 14:50
Numerous petrochemical projects to be implemented in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 14:46
Georgia reveals volume of processed grapes Business 14:40
Gas production from Azerbaijan’s Umid-2 postponed to 2022 Oil&Gas 14:40
Azerbaijan eyes to organize investment missions abroad Business 14:13
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan agree on expanding capacities at border checkpoints Transport 14:11
IMF: Georgia's National Bank interested in further strengthening oversight of non-banking lending sector Finance 14:08
Data on transactions at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for August 2020 Business 14:06
Large-scale disinfection carried out at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport (PHOTO) Society 14:05
Digital technologies to expand in Uzbekistan's Tashkent schools ICT 13:59
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry talks on projected state budget expenditures for 2021 Finance 13:53
Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance unveils GDP forecast for next four years Finance 13:49
Kazakhstan's crude oil exports to Greece plummets in June Oil&Gas 13:48
Turkmen enterprise exports large volume of polypropylene material to Uzbekistan Business 13:27
'Flying' electric speedboat debuts on Switzerland's lakes Europe 13:27
Biodegradable plastic bag company Eco Georgia expands its production Business 13:25
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold another deposit auction Finance 13:25
Azerbaijan reveals estimates of average annual inflation for next four years Finance 13:22
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of two new blocks of ADA University (PHOTO) Politics 13:22
Iranian auto part manufacturers criticize sharp gaps in pricing Business 13:14
Kazakh Gas Refinery to buy pipes via tender Tenders 12:57
Kazakh Gas Refinery to buy pumps via tender Tenders 12:51
Money transfers from Azerbaijan to Georgia increase Finance 12:50
Afghanistan's activity on Turkmenistan's State Commodity Exchange for August Business 12:49
Electricity exports down in Georgia Oil&Gas 12:38
Kazakhstan's revenues from oil industry plummet year-on-year Oil&Gas 12:36
Water consumption increases in some Iranian cities Oil&Gas 12:34
Fumigation of fruits, vegetables carried out in Azerbaijan Business 12:33
Iran raises guaranteed tea purchase price Business 12:31
Azerbaijan brings back 123 citizens from Georgia Society 12:14
Danske Bank to pay up to $16 million in total to overcharged customers Europe 12:03
Georgia increases electricity imports Oil&Gas 12:03
Court IT infrastructure in Uzbekistan to improve ICT 12:02
Turkey always feels support of Azerbaijan - administration of Turkish president Turkey 11:52
USAID to transform Turkmenistan’s livestock sector Business 11:46
Kazakhstan’s Qazaq Air launching flights to country's Kyzylorda Transport 11:36
Uzbekistan, Malaysia eye co-op regarding cargo flights to Europe Transport 11:26
UK extends easing of cash call rules to help coronavirus-hit companies Europe 11:23
Trade volume of public catering in Uzbekistan down Uzbekistan 11:17
Azerbaijani oil prices down Finance 11:15
US companies support dev't of commercial activities in Turkmenistan Business 11:14
Turkish export of defense products to int'l markets down Turkey 11:13
Azerbaijani Karabakh community sends letter to EU exposing Armenia's insidious policy Tenders 11:11
Turkmenistan eyes co-op with Italian aerospace company Business 11:07
Gold, silver, platinum prices in Azerbaijan down Finance 10:53
Georgia reports 28 new cases of coronavirus, 15 recoveries Georgia 10:52
Nagif Hamzayev: President Aliyev's decisive diplomatic policy protects our national interests (VIDEO) Politics 10:51
Cargo movement volumes from France via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 10:40
GECF: Long-term prospects for gas investment are promising Oil&Gas 10:40
Turkmenistan, Italy plan to use natural gas in joint production Oil&Gas 10:19
Kazakhstan's import of petroleum products to Turkey surges in 1H2020 Oil&Gas 10:17
Turkey's export to BSEC countries shrinks over seven months Turkey 10:16
All news