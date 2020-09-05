Azerbaijani president awards "Dostlug" order to Igor Sechin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed and order on awarding "Dostlug" Order to I.I.Sechin.

"Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:

To award “Dostlug” Order to Igor Ivanovich Sechin for his services rendered to the development of economic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation," the order said.