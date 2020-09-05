Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Brazil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Jair Bolsonaro, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

"Dear Mister President,

I sincerely congratulate you and your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the national holiday of the Federative Republic of Brazil – the Independence Day.

I believe that the relations between Azerbaijan and Brazil will further evolve and expand in the spirit of friendship and cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you strong health, success in your work, and wish peace and prosperity to your country", the letter said.