Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Brazil

Politics 5 September 2020 18:45 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Brazil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Jair Bolsonaro, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

"Dear Mister President,

I sincerely congratulate you and your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the national holiday of the Federative Republic of Brazil – the Independence Day.

I believe that the relations between Azerbaijan and Brazil will further evolve and expand in the spirit of friendship and cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you strong health, success in your work, and wish peace and prosperity to your country", the letter said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijani schoolchildren succeed in International Olympiad (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani schoolchildren succeed in International Olympiad (PHOTO)
Azercell’s digital solutions among the most popular online services
Azercell’s digital solutions among the most popular online services
Over 50 Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center joined 275 world leaders call for urgent action to avoid ‘COVID Generation’
Over 50 Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center joined 275 world leaders call for urgent action to avoid ‘COVID Generation’
Loading Bars
Latest
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on September 6 Oil&Gas 19:53
German ambassador to Georgia: Observation of 2020 elections in Georgia should be as strong and comprehensive as possible Georgia 19:21
EEC eyes to grant Uzbekistan observer status Uzbekistan 19:11
Iranian ambassador: one group of Iranians returned to Iran from Azerbaijan Society 19:07
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to rise again Finance 19:01
Azerbaijani president awards "Dostlug" order to Igor Sechin Politics 19:01
Cargo shipment data via Turkish Izmir port announced Transport 18:51
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Brazil Politics 18:45
Azerbaijan Defense Minister watchs final stage of the "Tank Biathlon" contest (PHOTO) Politics 18:41
Sedan production grows in Iran Iran 18:31
France expects more severe COVID cases in next 15 days Europe 18:09
Uzbekistan to stop liquefied gas export to Tajikistan Oil&Gas 17:34
Azerbaijan confirms 146 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:51
FAO to launch smart farming project in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 16:41
Export of Azerbaijani products to Kazakhstan grows Business 16:34
USAID talks about current projects to support women's entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan Business 15:47
IKEA's shopping centers arm buys San Francisco mall in its first US real estate deal Europe 14:55
LPG transshipment figures via Turkey's ports revealed Transport 14:45
Uzbekneftegaz JSC to buy geological equipment via tender Tenders 14:41
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical LLC to buy pump and compressor pipes via tender Tenders 14:40
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 5 Society 14:38
Kazakhstan to improve measures to counter shadow economy Business 14:37
Turkmenistan to increase carpet production Business 14:33
Airport in Uzbekistan to purchase anti-icing fluid via tender Tenders 14:31
Georgia sends invitations to international organizations and institutions to observe country’s elections Georgia 14:29
Price of chemical fertilizers increases in Iran Business 14:20
Iran to supply its military needs domestically Business 14:16
Turkmenistan increases production in agro-industrial sector Business 14:10
Energy Ministry: New power supply facilities commissioned in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:34
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 13:34
New facilities launched at Uzbekistan’s North Mubarek field Oil&Gas 13:23
Fishing tourism developing in Azerbaijan Tourism 13:12
Azerbaijan's AzerGold to purchase spare parts for generators via tender Tenders 12:41
USAID Supports Delivery of Food and Hygiene Supplies for 3,500 Vulnerable Families by Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (PHOTO) Society 12:38
Over 60 parties register for 2020 parliamentary elections in Georgia Georgia 12:34
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 12:23
New school year starts in Iran Society 12:14
Azerbaijani oil price continues to go down Finance 12:05
Turkmenistan reveals statistics of construction sector Construction 12:04
Azerbaijani President's support of Turkey will become example of unity in Turkic world - professor Politics 11:50
Volume of wheat purchased from farmers in Iran increases Business 11:36
Uzbekistan eyes to integrate industrial production with science Uzbekistan 11:33
Iranian steel exporters should get license to export Business 11:26
Volume of foreign trade turnover in Turkmenistan grows Business 11:23
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 37 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:18
Azerbaijan's Aztelecom expanding countrywide telecommunication network ICT 11:11
India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge Other News 11:00
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases Georgia 11:00
Iranian currency rates for September 5 Finance 10:59
Uzbek Electrotechnical Industry meets industrial output forecast Uzbekistan 10:44
Production indicators for Turkmenistan’s transport, communication sector increased Transport 10:39
EITI encourages Kazakhstan to mainstream transparency in extractive sector Business 10:20
Turkmenistan exceeds estimates of oil, gas production Oil&Gas 10:14
Azerbaijan, Iran consider joint hydropower project Oil&Gas 09:56
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for September 5 Uzbekistan 09:49
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender to buy accumulators Tenders 09:25
Georgia reveals volume of grapes processed in Kakheti region Business 09:12
India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 4 mln Other News 08:45
Explosion in western Iran leaves more than 200 injured Society 08:19
UNWTO gives tips to Turkmenistan on tourism development Turkmenistan 08:04
U.S. happy to help in China-India border dispute, Trump says US 07:45
Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 07:09
Messi to stay at Barcelona and see out contract Other News 06:22
US-Russia non-proliferation talks going well, says Trump US 05:44
Brazil reports 51,194 coronavirus cases, 907 deaths Other News 05:05
EU Tourism turnover in June down 75 pct from pre-pandemic level Europe 04:22
Recoveries from COVID-19 in Israel surpass 100,000 Israel 03:28
Canada records over 130,000 COVID-19 cases Other News 02:45
Amazon plans to add 10,000 jobs in Bellevue, Washington US 02:01
Spain close to half a million coronavirus cases Europe 01:15
Eleven more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 00:29
Turkey inaugurates ‘highway of future’ to connect Ankara, Nigde Turkey 4 September 23:58
Tbilisi Energy rules out that natural gas caused the explosion Georgia 4 September 23:54
Iran, Russia review producing COVID 19 vaccine in Tehran Society 4 September 23:50
Security Council of Kyrgyzstan to study reasons of spread of COVID-19 Kyrgyzstan 4 September 23:45
Widespread COVID-19 vaccinations not expected until mid-2021, WHO says World 4 September 23:39
Expert: President Ilham Aliyev provided greatest support to Turkey Politics 4 September 23:03
Kazakhstan's decreases crude petroleum oil exports to Croatia Oil&Gas 4 September 23:01
Iraq reports highest 5,036 daily COVID-19 cases, 252,075 in total Other News 4 September 22:31
Kazakhstan to begin vaccination against flu on Sep 15 Kazakhstan 4 September 22:01
Kazakhstan, Turkey import increases year-on-year Turkey 4 September 21:54
Explosion in Tbilisi centre kills 1, injures 3 Georgia 4 September 21:33
IAEA inspects one of two sites in Iran after long stand-off Nuclear Program 4 September 21:12
USAID allocates over $4M for wellness activities in Azerbaijan Business 4 September 20:58
Azerbaijan lifts some restrictions on hotels in connection with COVID-19 Society 4 September 20:47
Azerbaijan eases restrictions on public gatherings amid pandemic Society 4 September 20:30
Azerbaijani FM meets with Kazakh ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 4 September 20:26
Turkish political analyst: Initiative of Armenian PM’s wife - provocation Politics 4 September 20:17
Uzbek, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs may set up joint ventures in Alat free economic zone Business 4 September 19:51
Azerbaijan resumes indoor service in restaurants, cafes Society 4 September 19:00
NEFCO talks about ongoing project in Georgia Oil&Gas 4 September 18:56
Azerbaijan eases internal travel restrictions Society 4 September 18:51
Azerbaijani Defense Minister attends meeting of CIS Defense Ministers in Moscow Politics 4 September 18:48
S. Korea to manufacture modern electrical products in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 4 September 18:47
Iran to develop railway transit under CIS agreement Transport 4 September 18:43
Georgia increases export of peaches and nectarines Business 4 September 18:30
FAO: Global record-breaking grain production expected in 2020 Business 4 September 18:27
Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Georgia: Bread prices not to rise Business 4 September 18:22
Georgia suspends underground Gas Storage Project Oil&Gas 4 September 18:17
Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers eases quarantine regime restrictions Society 4 September 18:13
All news