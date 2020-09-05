Azerbaijani MPs present football uniforms to IDP school children (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

Trend:

Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, MP Tural Ganjaliyev together with MP Rauf Aliyev presented football uniforms to the IDP school children from Khojaly, Khankendi and Shusha, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

The project aims to promote healthy lifestyle among the school children.