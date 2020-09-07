Iranian MFA: No bounds for Iran to develop relations with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Elnur Bagishov – Trend:

Iran knows no boundaries on developing relations with Azerbaijan, Spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saeed Khatibzadeh said, Trend reports.

Specifically for this purpose, Iran sent a high-ranking diplomat to Azerbaijan as an ambassador, he noted.

Khatibzadeh noted that discussions on holding the trilateral meeting of Iran, Turkey and Azerbaijan are underway.

The current Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Abbas Mousavi previously worked as a press secretary of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.