Funds allocated for construction of road in Azerbaijan’s Aghdash district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for the construction of Gobuustu-Yukhari Nematabad-Hajilar-Ashaghi Nematabad-Yenikend-Garibli road in Aghdash district.

Under the presidential order, 16.4 million manats have been allocated to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobiles Roads for the construction of the road connecting seven residential areas with a total population of 6,000 people.