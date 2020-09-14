Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Turkish-Azerbaijani friendship is eternal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.14

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Parliament’s Speaker, Sahiba Gafarova, during her official visit to Turkey, met with the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports on September 14.

Having expressed her gratitude to the Turkish President for the opportunity to meet, Gafarova conveyed to him greetings and best wishes from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The speaker said that Azerbaijan and Turkey support and rely on each other in all crucial issues.

"The statements made personally by you, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mevlut Cavusoglu, and Minister of National Defense, Hulusi Akar, in connection with the provocation committed by Armenia on July 12 in the direction of the Tovuz district, were greatly welcomed by the Azerbaijani people,” she noted.

“We have always felt the support of fraternal Turkey and we thank you and the members of the Turkish government for the unequivocal expression of this support," added Gafarova.