Letter of Azerbaijan's FM on Armenia's illegal activities in occupied Azerbaijani lands published as UN document
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18
Trend:
The letter of Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov about the aggressive rhetoric of Armenia and its illegal activities carried out in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, addressed to UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on August 31, 2020, has been published and disseminated as a document of the General Assembly and the Security Council of the UN, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani MFA.
Latest
Letter of Azerbaijan's FM on Armenia's illegal activities in occupied Azerbaijani lands published as UN document
Russian MFA: Necessary to concentrate on restoration of negotiations on Karabakh conflict settlement