Letter of Azerbaijan's FM on Armenia's illegal activities in occupied Azerbaijani lands published as UN document

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

The letter of Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov about the aggressive rhetoric of Armenia and its illegal activities carried out in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, addressed to UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on August 31, 2020, has been published and disseminated as a document of the General Assembly and the Security Council of the UN, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani MFA.