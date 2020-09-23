Pakistani expert: Non-Aligned Movement chaired by Azerbaijan becoming more progressive

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.23

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) chaired by Azerbaijan is becoming more progressive, an expert on geopolitics and international relations, Malik Ayub Sumbal told Trend on Sept. 23.

According to Sumbal, Azerbaijan has a balance of foreign policy between East and West and between Muslim and non-Muslim countries.

As he noted, Azerbaijan is delivering the best of its performance since chairing NAM.

“Initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan have been highly appreciated by the NAM members. Especially the initiative of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to call the UN General Assembly session is highly motivational,” the expert said. “NAM is a very effective body, but Baku’s chairmanship makes it more progressive. With this pace, NAM will achieve great results.”

