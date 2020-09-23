Speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament meets with Russian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.23

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A meeting with the participation of Speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament Sahiba Gafarova and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has started, Trend reports citing the Parliament.

Since September 21, the parliamentary delegation of Azerbaijan, headed by Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, is on an official visit in Russia.

The visit ends on September 23.