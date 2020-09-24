President Ilham Aliyev: There is a very high-level partnership between the European Union and Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

“There is now a very high-level partnership between the European Union and Azerbaijan, and this partnership covers many areas, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of Sweden Christian Kamill.

“I do hope that negotiations on a new agreement will be successfully continued. Of course, the pandemic situation has interfered with our plans. We have been in quarantine for several months. Therefore, we had no active physical contact. But cooperation continues. Therefore, I am confident that we will have a new format of cooperation,” President Ilham Aliyev said.