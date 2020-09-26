Azerbaijan's MFA: Armenian MFA's worthless statement can't deny truth said by President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.26

Trend:

Worthless statement of Armenian Foreign Ministry won’t be able to deny the truth said by President of Azerbaijan, Spokesman for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva made the remark commenting on statement by the Armenian MFA on the speech of the President of Azerbaijan at the UN General Assembly, Trend reports on Sept.26.

"In his speech at the general debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev clearly and with concrete facts informed the world community about the failed policy of the aggressor country of Armenia and its current leadership. By its worthless statement Armenian Foreign Ministry can’t refute truth expressed by the President of Azerbaijan", Abdullayeva said.

She noted that the present Armenia is a country facing a deep demographic, social and economic crisis, the main reason for which is that it sticks to aggressive policy against Azerbaijan.

"Despite the fact that two years ago the regime changed in Armenia, the current government continues the with the same policy,” the spokesman pointed out. “In Armenia, where human rights are grossly and widely violated, judges are exposed to pressure, opposition activists and political opponents are arrested, a dictatorship regime has been created. The authorities declaring that they received a mandate from the people, are very far from ensuring the interests of the people."