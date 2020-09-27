Azerbaijani parliament make decision to introduce martial law

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

The Azerbaijani parliament made a decision on the introduction of martial law, Trend reports on Sept. 27.

A special plenary meeting of the autumn session of the Azerbaijani parliament is being held.

While opening the meeting, Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova stressed that one issue was included in the agenda.

The issue of declaring martial law in the country in accordance with the Azerbaijani president’s decree following paragraphs 29 and 109 of the Azerbaijani Constitution is being discussed.