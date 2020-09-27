Azerbaijani State Service for Mobilization: Martial law does not mean immediate mobilization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has declared martial law on the territory of the country, however this does not mean the announcement of mobilization, Colonel Ajdar Babazade, head of the Department of the Azerbaijani State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, said, Trend reports.

“Today, martial law has been declared, not mobilization. The State Service for Mobilization and Conscription expresses its gratitude for the high patriotism shown to citizens who, in addition to the duties imposed on them by law, perceive the defense of the country as a moral duty. If necessary, those who are in reserve are liable for military service in accordance with the requirements of the legislation can be summoned to the local structural divisions of the service and involved in appropriate measures in order to ensure the protection of the country and the security of the state," Babazade said.

On September 27, at about 06:00, the armed forces of Armenia, committing large-scale provocations, have subjected to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery mounts of various calibers of the positions of the Azerbaijan Army along the entire length of the front and Azerbaijani human settlements located in the frontline zone.

The command staff of the Azerbaijan Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the armed forces of Armenia and ensure the safety of the civilian population.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.