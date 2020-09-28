Azerbaijan's Goranboy district under fire from Armenian armed forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

The Armenian armed forces opened fire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Goranboy district, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Vagif Dargahli said, Trend reports.

He said the villages of Yukhari Agjakend and Garamusaly of Goranboy district underwent fire.

"Civilian infrastructure was not seriously damaged. There are no casualties among the villagers. Our units are taking adequate countermeasures," he said.