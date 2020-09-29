Mustafa Shentop: Turkey supports Azerbaijan with all its might

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

Trend:

The whole world, especially those who support the terrorist policy of Armenia, must know that Azerbaijan is not only a friendly country for Turkey, but also a place of brotherly unity , Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Shentop said, Trend reports.

Shentop made the speech commenting on the tense situation aroused as a result of the latest provocations of Armenia against Azerbaijan.

According to him, Turkey will always be by Azerbaijan's side and support it.

In his statement of September 28, Mustafa Shentop called Armenia a terrorist state.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 06:00 (GMT+4).

The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population.

Ashagi Abdurrahmanli, Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district were liberated.

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.