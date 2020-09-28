Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament, Chairman of Pakistani Senate hold phone conversation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

A telephone conversation was held between Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova and Chairman of the Pakistani Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Parliament.

During the conversation, parties discussed the current situation within the Armenian-Azerbaijani, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the military provocations of Armenia on the front line.