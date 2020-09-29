Erdogan thanks political parties in Turkish parliament for support of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

I sincerely thank our Gazi Mejlis for the sincere and decisive support of Azerbaijan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote about this on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

“Personally on my own behalf and on behalf of our people, I thank our political parties, whose signatures are under this joint statement, which strongly confirms that Turkey is always close to Azerbaijan,” Erdogan wrote.