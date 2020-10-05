Territory of Azerbaijan under missile fire from Armenia (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Technical means of Azerbaijan's air defense radar systems have recorded missile launches from the Jermuk, Kafan and Berd Provinces of Armenia towards the territory of Azerbaijan in the morning of October 5, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, it’s already several days that the Armenian Armed Forces have been systematically carrying out missile strikes from the territory of Armenia aimed at the densely populated areas and civilian infrastructure located in Azerbaijan, however the Armenian Defense Ministry refutes the shelling of Azerbaijani territory from Armenia, stating that the shelling is being conducted from the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

"Such irresponsible and criminal actions of Armenia force Azerbaijan to purposefully take retaliatory measures," the ministry added.

Below is a video footage confirming that the missiles were launched from the territory of Armenia.