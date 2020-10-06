Azerbaijani president says Turkey plays a stabilizing role in the region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

I have been saying these days that Turkey plays a stabilizing role in the region, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports.

“Turkey's policy of peace in the region and in the world is already yielding results – in the Middle East and in the Caucasus. Therefore, the current situation in connection with yet another attack by Armenia once again shows that Turkey has a say both in the region and in the world. Of course, this strengthens and inspires us. Both our peoples and the whole world can see what the Turkish-Azerbaijani union means,” the head of state said.

“My dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and I have repeatedly said that the Turkish-Azerbaijani union should be an example for the entire world. Today we are showing and proving it in real life, and I think that the future of this union will be the main condition for building a lasting peace in the region,” Azerbaijani president said.