Two more terrorist mercenaries killed in ranks of Armenian armed forces (PHOTO)

Politics 6 October 2020 19:47 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

Trend:

Two more terrorist mercenaries, fighting on the side of the Armenian armed forces, were killed during the counter-offensive operation of the Azerbaijani army, Trend reports on Oct. 6.

The counter-offensive operation of the Azerbaijani army to enforce peace continues successfully.

New facts proving the participation of mercenary terrorists in the Armenian armed forces as part of the military aggression against Azerbaijan are available.

The photos of several more mercenaries killed during the anti-terrorist operation of the Azerbaijani army have been disseminated on social networks.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

