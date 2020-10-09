Poland Azerbaijanis protest against Polish MP's inadmissible action

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

Trend:

The Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Poland and the House of Azerbaijan in Poland have sent a letter to the Saeima (parliament) of the country expressing their protest, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Affairs with Diaspora told Trend.

The reason for this was the demarche of MP Marta Kubiak, who transferred her monthly salary to the separatist so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh regime."

The letter emphasized that the friendship between Azerbaijan and Poland has a long history, and the actions of MP Kubiak are erroneous and immoral.

“Transferring salaries to the separatist "Nagorno-Karabakh regime" not recognized by any country or international organization and the announcement of this publicly shouldn’t be the main mission of MP. This contradicts the national legislation of Poland, as well as its obligations to the UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly, the EU, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the OSCE,” the letter said.

Having focused on the fact that these illegal actions and inappropriate behavior of the MP harm the relationship between Azerbaijan and Poland, Azerbaijanis in Poland called on the members of the Saeima to condemn these actions.

Chairman of the Council of Azerbaijanis in Poland Farid Jafarli and our other compatriots living in this country also sent emails with protests to MP Marta Kubiak.