Azerbaijani president: We don’t set our sights on lands of other countries but we will not give our land to anyone either

10 October 2020
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

Trend:

I think that today's meeting in Moscow will clarify many things, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“They must accept the basic principles. However, Pashinyan said he did not accept them. He said that he would not give back an inch of land to Azerbaijan. What happened?! Why can’t you hold on to these lands? Why can’t you? What happened? Why did you run away? Now you are kneeling before others, humiliating yourself and humiliating your people. You have brought your country to level zero,” the head of state said.

“He said he would not give back these lands. Who is even going to ask you whether you will give it back or not?! We came and took it, and that is all. We will take as much as we need, if we want, we will take more. As we could have done in July. I have talked about that. In July, we could easily move into the territory of Armenia and occupy lands. No-one could have stopped us. These battles are proving that. We didn't do that. I didn't! However, our army was ready for that. I did not let them because there is a political will. We act within the law. We don’t set our sights on the lands of other countries but we will not give our land to anyone either,” Azerbaijani president said.

