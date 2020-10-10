Armenia continues to grossly violate ceasefire, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

Despite the agreement on declaration of a ceasefire from 12:00 (GMT+4) on Oct. 10, the Armenian army tried to launch attack on the Aghdara-Tartar and Fuzuli-Jabrayil directions of the front, Trend reports.

The Armenian Armed Forces have also subjected several Azerbaijani settlements to artillery shell. All the Armenian troops' attempted attacks were successfully supressed by the Azerbaijani army.

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces are taking adequate retaliatory measures against the Armenian Armed Forces.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

On October 6th, at about 9 pm (GMT+4), Armenian Armed Forces launched missiles at Azerbaijani Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the largest strategic project in the region, which plays an important role in Europe's energy security. Azerbaijani army was able to disable the missiles in the air, so no damage was done to the pipeline.

Following almost two weeks of intensive military confrontations, on Oct. 10 Armenia and Azerbaijan, with Russia's mediation, have agreed on a temporary ceasefire for humanitarian purposes, for exchange of prisoners of war as well as bodies of the dead.

Despite the agreement, Armenia continues to violate the ceasefire regime in the direction of occupied Azerbaijani lands.