Azerbaijan destroys another Armenian UAV
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11
Trend:
On October 11 at about 08.00 (GMT+4) the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of Armenia attempted to carry out a flight in the Mingachevir direction, was destroyed by the Azerbaijan Air Defense Units, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
