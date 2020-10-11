When drunk Pashinyan danced in Shusha on Jidir-Duzu, he signed up for what happened today - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

Azerbaijanis are kind, a peace-loving people, but we will not allow our dignity to be trampled and insulted, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Russian RBC TV channel, Trend reports.

"When drunk Pashinyan danced in Shusha on Jidir-Duzu, he signed up for what happened today,” the head of state said.

The president went on to say that this year, according to a construction program for internally displaced persons, Azerbaijani will commission 7,000 apartments.

"If we multiply that by five people on average, we accommodate 35,000 people a year. in other words, even by our standards it is a fairly medium-sized city. We have already accommodated more than 300,000 people. Every year we allocate huge funds from our budget to create good conditions for refugees. Each refugee receives a monthly allowance from the state," he said.

President Aliyev said that the same is envisaged for the liberated territories.

"We will rebuild Jabrayil. We will rebuild all the villages. People who will live there will be involved in construction work. They will receive a land parcel to rebuild their homes. Life will return there, children's laughter will return there. People will heave a sigh of relief. People will feel that they have regained their dignity. Can you imagine what it is like for Azerbaijanis to live in such a situation for so many years? Imagine my feelings when, on the line of contact, I looked at our destroyed cities through binoculars. Let the Armenian side give this a thought. They will not understand what it is like. But they should have thought about it earlier," he said.