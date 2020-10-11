Armenian armed forces suffer heavy losses as result of airstrikes - MoD
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11
Trend:
Armenian armed forces suffered heavy losses as a result of the airstrikes of the Azerbaijan Air Force against the units of the 41st separate artillery regiment of the Armenian armed forces, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Armenian armed forces suffered numerous losses both in manpower and military equipment and was forced to flee from the battlefield.
