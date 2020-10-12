Armenian PM Pashinyan now making territorial claims against Georgia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is now making territorial claims against Georgia, Trend reports.

Pashinyan shared photos on social media, from the action held by the Armenians in Georgia, Pashinyan instead of “Javakheti” wrote “Javakhk” on the photos

The name 'Javakhk' is used by Armenians who live here, instead of 'Javakheti'.

Pashinyan's content caused an outrage from the citizens of Georgia, who accused him of territorial claims against Georgia, just as against Azerbaijan.