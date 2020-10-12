Foreign diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan visit Ganja сity damaged from missile attack by Armenian Armed Forces (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Trend:

Ambassadors, military attachés accredited in Azerbaijan, as well as heads of representative offices of international organizations have visited the city of Ganja, Trend reports on Oct.12.

The diplomats are accompanied by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev.

The purpose of the visit is to familiarize the diplomats with the criminal actions of the Armenian Armed Forces, the consequences of the missile attacks carried out by Armenia against civilians, and the energy infrastructure.

As reported, after Ganja the diplomats will visit Mingachevir city.

On October 11, 2020, at about 2:00 (GMT+4) Armenian Armed Forces fired missiles at multi-apartment residential buildings in the central part of Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, located outside the frontline zone.

According to the latest data, 9 civilians, including 4 women, were killed, 34 civilians, including 16 women and 6 children wounded, more than 10 of the buildings and over 100 objects of different designation damaged as a result of the missile attack.

The Armenian Armed Forces, flagrantly violating norms and principles of international law, the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and Additional Protocols to it, as well as the requirements of the humanitarian ceasefire declared on October 10th, continue to deliberately target the civilian population of Azerbaijan, and intensively bombard densely populated settlements.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.