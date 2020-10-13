Former president of Albania sends letter to president of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Trend:

Sali Berisha, a member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan.

"For a week we are following an armed conflict with serious loss of lives and numerous injuries to civilians. The cause of this conflict lies in the occupation of wide territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan by Armenia, which following international law requires establishing territorial integrity and sovereignty throughout the country’s territory, i.e. in areas that have been held for years occupied by Armenia.

Completely supporting Azerbaijan's legal right to establish full sovereignty in all territories occupied for over three decades by Armenia, I call on the international community to engage with greater serosity in the full resolution of this conflict following international acts and laws ending the Armenian occupation of the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center you have all our support and I wish from my heart Azerbaijan just cause would prevail," the letter said.

The letter was signed:

Sali Berisha

President of Albania 1992-1997

Prime Minister 2005-2013

Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center