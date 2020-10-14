Purpose of false info disseminated by Armenian Defense Ministry is to distract world community - Azerbaijani MoD
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14
Trend:
A representative of the Armenian military department is forced to speak to the press every day with reports that do not correspond to reality and false statistics on losses, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Ministry says that his goal is to cover up the failures of the Armenian armed forces, which, suffering heavy losses at the front, leave our settlements, to calm down their people and at the same time to distract the attention of the world community with these provocative messages:
"We officially declare once again that, unlike Armenia, the Azerbaijani army strictly adheres to the humanitarian ceasefire."
