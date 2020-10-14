Former President of Israel sends letter to President Aliyev

Politics 14 October 2020 15:58 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

Trend:

Dalia Itzik, Former President of Israel, Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"His Excellency,

I saw it necessary to write to you during this difficult and challenging times, in order to express our support and emphasize the strong friendship between our two nations.

Please let me express my true condolences for the loss of life during the last days, and to send a warm wish for a speedy recovery to the wounded. UN Security Council resolutions and territorial integrity of the Azerbaijan Republic should be respected.

Now, your wonderful country forces you to face a new challenge. But our experience has taught us to believe and never be afraid. I do not doubt that with your strong leadership and wisdom you will lead your people on the right path, which will ensure years of peace and prosperity for all.

Dear Mr. President,

Let me also underline important work that Nizami Ganjavi International Center is doing, with world-famous co-chairs and the most dynamic and creative secretary-general we are always trying to be a leading institution promoting learning, tolerance, dialogue, understanding, and shared societies. Where now we come together to bring our voices for this issue," the letter said.

