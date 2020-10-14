Karabakh conflict settlement process can begin when Armenian troops begin to leave occupied Azerbaijani territories - Assistant to president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan is liberating its lands from occupation, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing for representatives of foreign military attaches and international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan (UN, EU, ICRC), Trend reports on Oct. 14.

The assistant to the Azerbaijani president noted that the principles for resolving the conflict have been determined.

"But the conflict settlement process can begin from the moment when Armenian troops begin to leave the occupied Azerbaijani territories,” Hajiyev said. “This conflict can be resolved within the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and based on the UN Security Council’s resolutions."