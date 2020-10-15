Azerbaijan's PM sends letter to Turkey's VP
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15
Trend:
Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has sent a letter to Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay on October 15, Trend reports.
The letter provides the latest information on the ongoing military provocation of Armenia against Azerbaijan.
“Since the first hours of the provocation, fraternal Turkey has resolutely condemned this treacherous act of aggression at all levels and stated that Turkey is next to Azerbaijan. The decisive and unambiguous position of the president and vice-president of Turkey, heads of relevant state structures, MPs, and, in general, of the entire fraternal Turkish people regarding Armenia's aggression, shows that Azerbaijan isn't alone,” said the letter.
