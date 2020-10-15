Azerbaijan discloses names of those killed, wounded at Tartar cemetery during Armenian armed forces’ shelling

Tartar, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

Trend:

The names of those killed and wounded in the cemetery during the funeral in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district as a result of artillery shelling by the Armenian armed forces have become known, Trend correspondent in the front zone reported on Oct. 15.

As a result of the shelling of the funeral procession, residents of the district 54-year-old Fuzuli Mammadov, 52-year-old Nofel Amirov, 53-year-old Iskandar Amirov, 41-year-old Elsevar Allahverdiyev, 34-year-old Rafael Nazanfarli were severely wounded.

Residents of the district 58-year-old Vasif Rustamov, 31-year-old Parviz Orujov and 32-year-old Shakir Zamanov died on the spot.