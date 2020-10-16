Armenian armed forces launched missile strike on Azerbaijan’s Ordubad district (PHOTO)

Politics 16 October 2020 13:54 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

Trend:

The Armenian armed forces launched a missile strike on Azerbaijan’s Ordubad district, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Oct. 16.

An operational-tactical missile fired on October 15 at 10:44 (GMT+4) by the Armenian armed forces from the territory of the occupied Gubadli district exploded in Ordubad district of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Civilians and civilian facilities were not affected.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

