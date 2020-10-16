Azerbaijani army continues successful operations to liberate its lands - colonel (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijani Armed Forces continue their victorious advancement, achieving success under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, Colonel Elshad Abilov said.

Abilov made the remark in his interview to journalists in the Jabrayil district, most of which was liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Oct.16.

He said that the Azerbaijani army, continuing to build on its success, will eventually liberate all of Azerbaijani lands from occupation.

"The Armenian Armed Forces continue to violate the humanitarian ceasefire regime, Azerbaijani cities and villages are repeatedly shelled, there are killed among the civilians, while the Azerbaijani army adheres to the humanitarian ceasefire regime, doesn’t bombard cities and villages, the civilian population of Armenia,” the colonel noted.

“Starting from September 27, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation along the entire front line. A number of settlements have already been liberated,” he pointed out. “Successful operations continue. Our army has high morale and discipline. Our soldiers and officers are ready to sacrifice their lives for the sake of liberation from the occupation of our territories.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.