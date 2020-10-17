Violence, threats against civilians - unacceptable, says Israeli Ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

Violence and threats against civilians are unacceptable, said Israeli Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan George Deek during his meeting with officials of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the head of the diplomatic mission was informed about the military provocations of the Armenian Armed Forces, targeted artillery and rocket attacks on unoccupied cities and regions of Azerbaijan, atrocities against the civilian population, and the importance of an adequate response by the international community to what is happening was stressed.

The ambassador noted that attacks that lead to civilian casualties are a cause for concern.

"We strongly condemn the targeting of civilians. We are deeply moved by the recent events in Ganja, Mingachevir, Barda, Tartar and other cities and regions of Azerbaijan, when civilians, including children, were injured and killed as a result of intense missile and heavy artillery attacks. In connection with the tragedy, I express my deepest condolences and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," ambassador said.

Noting that the Israeli people always stand in solidarity with the fraternal people of Azerbaijan, the ambassador said that Israel is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Azerbaijan.