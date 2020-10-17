Hikmat Hajiyev: Casualties among civilians are reported in Ganja

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

Trend:

"Casualties among civilians are reported in Ganja," Assistant to Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev made a post on his official Twitter account, Trend reports.

"New missile systems have been brought to Armenia. Immediately they started to attack civilians in Azerbaijani cities in treacherous and cruel manner. In Ganja casualties among civilians are reported. Manifestation of Armenia's state policy of terror," the presidential assistant tweeted.