No military facilities on territory where missile attack carried out in Ganja - Ministry of Emergencies

Politics 17 October 2020 10:37 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

Trend:

Armenian servicemen are shelling densely populated civilians in the cities and regions of Azerbaijan.

Emergency Situations Minister, Kamaladdin Heydarov, said this at the site of destruction as a result of missile strikes of the Armenian Armed Forces on Ganja, Trend reports on Saturday.

He noted that search and rescue work continues. According to the minister, there are no military installations on the territory where the missile attack was carried out.

“The second missile fell on a house where there were two young children and their mother. Although the children were saved, the woman died in an ambulance.

At the moment, 13 people have died, many are injured. The missiles were fired from the territory of Armenia. This is another manifestation of Armenian atrocities. They deliberately shoot at residential areas to kill civilians. But they will not be able to break the will of the Azerbaijani people. The Azerbaijani army continues its decisive counter-offensive operation," Kamaladdin Heydarov said.

As a result of rocket fire on civilians in the central part of Ganja on October 17, 13 people died, more than 53 people were injured, and numerous civilian infrastructure and vehicles were seriously damaged.

Tags:
