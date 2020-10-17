Armenian Air Force Su-25 attack aircraft destroyed - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

Trend:

When an attempt was made to airstrikes on the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Jabrayil region, at 11:11 am on October 17, one Su-25 attack aircraft belonging to the Armenian Air Force was destroyed by a precise strike from the air defense units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.