Azerbaijani ombudsman conducting mission in Ganja to investigate facts of Armenian attack (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

Trend:

At about 01:00 on October 17, Armenia, once again committing a war crime, fired missiles at the densely populated, second largest city of Azerbaijan, Ganja, located far from the front line, the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The office said that attack was made using prohibited weapons, which caused heavy casualties and destruction.

“Thus, once again violating the requirements of the humanitarian ceasefire, announced on October 10, 2020 at 12:00 pm, the aggressor country Armenia openly demonstrates disrespect for the UN Charter, norms and principles of international law, including the norms of humanitarian law and human rights,” said the office.

“In order to assess the facts within international law, confirming the gross violation of human rights regarding the death of people caused by the next terrorist act of the Armenian armed forces against Ganja, as well as the damage caused, and bring them to the attention of the international community, Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva is carrying out a mission to investigate the facts in Ganja,” the ombudsman's office noted.

“Within the mission, Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva met with relatives of the dead, wounded and suffered residents of the city, visited destroyed houses and other infrastructure, and conducted an investigation. The Ombudsman also visited a wounded child, whose parents remained under the ruins. At present, nothing is known about their fate. To solve the existing problems, the necessary measures were taken on the spot together with the relevant structures,” said the Ombudsman office.

Following the willful targeting by Armenia of civilian facilities, children, women, disabled people and the elderly, three children died, a total of 13 people, 52 people were seriously injured, the fate of two children remains unknown. Search and rescue activities continue.

“Another blatant brutality of the aggressor Armenia, a terrorist act directed against the peaceful population of Azerbaijan is a war crime against humanity, which must be strongly condemned by international organizations and world powers, and those who committed these crimes must be brought to international legal responsibility and punished. Those supporting the terrorist acts of Armenia should draw the necessary conclusions from these events and not remain silent,” the office said.

Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva made another statement to the international community to draw the attention of international organizations to this vandalism committed by Armenia against the civilian population. Based on the materials of the fact-finding mission, a report will be prepared and sent to international organizations.