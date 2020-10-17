Azerbaijani, Turkish MFAs hold phone conversation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

Trend:

On October 17, 2020, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministers exchanged their views on the latest situation in the region.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed the cruel missile attack by Armenia on the city of Ganja is a gross violation of international humanitarian law and Geneva Conventions and constitutes a crime against humanity and a war crime.

Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu firmly condemned Armenia’s targeting of civilians and expressed his condolences to the families of those killed and the People of Azerbaijan.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his gratitude to brotherly Turkey for always standing next to Azerbaijan and supporting Azerbaijan's just position based on international law.